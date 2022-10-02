At least 127 people dead after soccer match in Indonesia’s Malang, says radio station

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. At least 127 people are dead after violence and a crush erupted at a stadium following an Indonesian league soccer match between home team Arema and Persebaya in the city of Malang in Indonesia, Radio Elshinta reported via Twitter citing the police.

Two police officers were among the dead and 180 people were injured as well.

Supporters of the football teams clashed after Arema FC was defeated 3-2. Supporters from the losing team had invaded the pitch and police fired tear gas against fans, which triggered panic and a stampede, the Indonesia CNN portal reported.

The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) has suspended matches next week as a result of the tragedy, and banned Arema FC from hosting games for the rest of the season. "PSSI regrets the actions of Aremania supporters at the Kanjuruhan Stadium," the association’s chairman, Mochamad Iriawan, said in a statement.