No discussion of Belarus recognizing Abkhazia, South Ossetia between Putin, Lukashenko

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko did not discuss the issue of Minsk recognizing Abkhazia and South Ossetia during their talks in Sochi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"No, these issues were not on the agenda," the Kremlin official said replying to a question on the matter by TASS.

The Belarusian leader visited Abkhazia on Wednesday and met with its President Aslan Bzhania which triggered a critical reaction by Georgian authorities. Belarusian Ambassador to Tbilisi Anatoly Lis was summoned to the Georgian Foreign Ministry for explanations.

In 2008, Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. In response, Tbilisi broke off diplomatic relations with Moscow and declared these territories occupied.