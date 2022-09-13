Documents from Russian tourists not accepted in 9 European countries - ATOR

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands do not accept documents for receiving visas from Russian tourists, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said in a statement.

"Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands no longer accept documents from tourists," the statement said.

At the same time, some countries continue to issue visas to Russians. According to tour operators, the list of EU countries that have so far issued and continue to accept documents for visas for tourist trips includes Italy, Spain, Greece, France, Hungary, and Cyprus (national visas, not Schengen).

However, according to market participants, due to various reasons the time for consideration of visa applications from Russians has already increased even before the abolition of the simplified visa regime with the EU. On average, it takes about four weeks to review documents, but the situation varies greatly from consulate to consulate.