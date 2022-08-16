FAO to help in arranging temporary grain storages in Ukraine

ROME, August 16. /TASS/. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will facilitate development of temporary storages for grain and oil crops in Ukraine covering a quarter of the total estimated need, the Organization told TASS on Tuesday, citing its office in Ukraine.

Storages designed to accommodate 4.07 mln tonnes are the case in point. "FAO has received contributions from Canada and Japan, which will cover in total 3.4 million tonnes in 20 oblasts [regions - TASS] of Ukraine with temporary solutions, such as grain sleeves with supporting equipment and modular storage units," the Organization said.

According to FAO estimates, Ukraine expects to harvest up to 51.1 mln tonnes of grain in this season. The estimated shortage of storages is 16-20 mln tonnes, FAO added.