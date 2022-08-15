Biden says US, India to jointly defend rule-based order

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden on Sunday said the US and India will join forces to defend rule-based order as the Asian country celebrates the 75th anniversary of its independence from the UK.

"India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity" he said in a statement.

"I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world," the statement said.

Biden said the US is home to about four million Indian-Americans.

India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence from the UK on Monday.