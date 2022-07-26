Series of blasts rocks Kherson, city’s missile defenses are in action - TASS journalist

KHERSON, July 26. /TASS/. A series of blasts rocked the city of Kherson late on Tuesday, and the city’s missile defenses are currently in action, a TASS correspondent reported from the city.

Blasts occurred at around 22:55 Moscow time. Russian missile defenses were activated to respond to the attack.

The Kiev government forces have been regularly shelling the Kherson Region since the Russian troops had taken control of it. Last week, the Kiev military carried out two rocket attacks targeting the region, using the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). One of the projectiles hit and damaged a bridge across the Dnieper River.