Tehran says worried about Turkey’s new military op in Syria

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. Iran has concerns over a new military operation Turkey is planning in Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a news conference following a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

"I’d like to reiterate our concern over Turkey’s potential military incursion in Syria," he said. "Hopefully, the authorities in friendly Syria will take heed of the recommendations from participants [in the Astana format summit]."

At a three-party summit as part of the Astana process, "an attempt was made to focus on finding a political solution to address Turkey’s security concerns," the Iranian diplomat said.

On Tuesday, Tehran hosted a three-party meeting that was attended by the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey. Among other things, the three parties confirmed their commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and agreed that the US should withdraw its forces from the Arab republic.

Erdogan said earlier the Turkish armed forces intended to conduct a new cross-border operation in Tel Rifaat and Manbij in northern Syria and then, he said, the military actions would involve Ayn al-Arab and Ayn Issa.