KHERSON, July 12. /TASS/. Over 10,000 residents of the Kherson region have received Russian passports, Deputy Head of the local military-civil administration Ekaterina Gubareva wrote on her Telegram channel on Monday.

"More than 10,000 residents of the Kherson region have already received passports," she wrote. The first Russian passports were issued in the Kherson region a month ago - on June 11.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. On February 24, Putin announced the start of a special military operation in Ukraine in response to an appeal from the leaders of the Donbass republics for help. Currently, the territory of the Kherson region is completely out of control of Kiev, and peaceful life is gradually being restored there.