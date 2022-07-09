Ski Lankan political parties agree not to cooperate with president, says source

NEW DELHI, July 9. /TASS/. The political parties of Ski Lanka in the country’s parliament have agreed not to cooperate with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who has fled from his residence and is currently hiding, a source close to the country’s parliament told TASS.

"The political parties have agreed not to cooperate with him [Rajapaksa]. The issue now is who will head the country during the transition period," the source said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Saturday a group of parliamentarians submitted a letter to President Rajapaksa urging him to resign. The letter was signed by 16 lawmakers. A transition multiparty government headed by prime minister should be formed in the country to maintain stability, deputies noted.