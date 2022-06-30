Provisions on execution of death sentences to take effect in DPR in 2025 — code

DONETSK, July 1. /TASS/. Provisions on the execution of death sentences will take effect in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on January 1, 2025, according to the DPR Penal Code, which came into force on Friday.

"The Penal Code of the Donetsk People’s Republic is coming into force on July 1, 2022, except for provisions expected to take effect later <…> The code’s provisions on the execution of death sentences will take effect on January 1, 2025," the code reads.

According to the code, the death penalty in the DPR is carried out by firing squad in the presence of a doctor, a prosecutor and a representative of the administration of the facility where the execution is taking place. "The administration of the facility where the death penalty is carried out is obliged to inform the sentencing court and at least one of the convict’s close relatives of the execution. The body of the executed is not released for burial and the place of the burial is not communicated to the family," the code added.