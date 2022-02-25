Zelensky says will remain in Kiev, along with other state officials

KIEV, February 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said early on Friday that he has no plans to leave Kiev and will stay in the governmental district of the Ukrainian capital, together with other state officials.

"I’m staying in the capital, I’m staying with my people. <…> I’m staying in the governmental district, together with those whose duties are necessary for the proper functioning of the central power," the president said in his address to the nation, released via the Telegram messenger.

Zelensky said that his family was staying in the country as well. "My family is also in Ukraine, and my children are in Ukraine, too. My family members are not traitors, they are citizens of Ukraine. However, I should not disclose their whereabouts," he added.