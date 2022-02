MOSCOW, February 24 /TASS/. Radiation levels measured around Ukraine’s Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant remain within the norm, according to monitoring data from the Automatic Radiation Control System.

As of 21:00 local time on Thursday, background radiation levels around the Chernobyl NPP do not exceed the norm.

The Automatic Radiation Control System was designed to automatically monitor radiation levels within the 30-km zone around the NPP, located in northern Ukraine.