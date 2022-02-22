Minsk set to buy Russia’s Su-30SM jets, Tor-M2, S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems

MINSK, February 22. /TASS/. Belarus intends to purchase a lot of advanced weapons in the coming years, in particular, Su-30SM fighters and Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems and is considering outfitting its troops with cutting-edge S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile launchers, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"In the next few years, we are planning to buy and deliver to the troops a broad range of the most advanced armaments, including Su-30SM aircraft, tens of helicopters and Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems," Lukashenko said at a festive meeting devoted to Fatherland Defender and Army’s Day.

Belarus is also considering outfitting its troops with state-of-the-art S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems, Lukashenko pointed out.