US hides its true goal of breaking up Russia — security chief

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The true goal of the United States is the break-up of Russia, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said on Monday.

"Look, [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov says: they want to arrange a meeting of US President [Joe] Biden and Russian President [Vladimir] Putin. But they do not say what topics they want to discuss. Simply arranging a meeting to talk, simply to say that we, therefore, are in a dialogue and so on. But we, perhaps, do not need this ‘just because,’ and we need to achieve concrete goals. They, however, are hiding their concrete goal, namely, the collapse of the Russian Federation," the security chief said.

As the French presidential press office claimed, Putin and Biden had accepted a proposal by President of France Emmanuel Macron on holding a summit on security and strategic stability in Europe. As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out, there are no concrete plans about that meeting yet but it can take place, if both leaders deem it expedient. US White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said that Biden was ready to meet with Putin, if there was no Russian ‘invasion’ of Ukraine.