IOC calls media publications over Team ROC figure skater Valieva’s doping test speculation

BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. Media publications, according to which the reason for the delay of the medal awards ceremony for figure skaters at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing was Team ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping test are speculations, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said at a press conference.

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) canceled the medal awards ceremony in Beijing for the figure skating team competition’s winners citing legal obstacles, which had to be settled with the International Skating Union (ISU). InsideTheGames sports web portal reported later that the delay in the awarding ceremony of figure skaters could be linked to an alleged positive doping result among the Russian skaters. On Thursday, the press service of the Russian Figure Skating Federation told TASS that Team ROC figure skater had not been suspended from individual competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

"I’m not going to comment on all sorts of speculation that I have also seen. We had a situation arise yesterday at short notice that has legal implications. I'm not going to comment on a legal case because it wouldn't be appropriate," Adams stressed adding that "potential doping case is complete speculation.".