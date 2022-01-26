US uses status of UN host country to deter Moscow, says Russia’s Permanent Mission

UNITED NATIONS, January 26. /TASS/. The United States in its policy of deterring Russia misuses its status of the UN host country, according to a commentary of Russia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations following the US Permanent Mission’s press release on the American activities in the UN.

"As we see, the US in implementation of its course to ‘deter’ Russia descends to misusing the status of the UN host country, violating the norms of international law," the Russian diplomatic mission said.