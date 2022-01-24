Cuban president thanks Putin for humanitarian assistance in combating pandemic

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has thanked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for Russia’s humanitarian assistance to his country, including in what concerns combating the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"The Cuban president thanked for the humanitarian assistance offered to the republic, including in combating the coronavirus infection," it said.

"The sides exchanged views on issues of bilateral trade-and-economic and investment cooperation," it said.

The presidents also discussed their countries’ cooperation on the international arena. "The presidents discussed issues of further coordination of the countries’ actions on the international arena in conformity with the principles of strategic partnership and traditions of friendship and mutual understanding," the press service said.

Putin and Diaz reiterated their commitment to joint efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and agreed to invigorate contacts at various levels.