CSTO peacekeepers commence handover of Kazakh facilities to national law enforcement

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. CSTO peacekeepers have commenced the handover of socially important facilities to Kazakh law enforcement, Russian Defense Ministry told journalists Thursday.

"In accordance with the plan, developed by the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces command and the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, [the peacekeeping forces] have commenced the handover of socially important objects to the national law enforcement," the Ministry said, adding that the peacekeeping forces are also preparing vehicles and equipment for loading on Russian Aerospace Forces transport planes.

Those peacekeeping units that have completed their missions are preparing to return to their permanent deployment locations.

"The return of CSTO peacekeepers to their home countries will be organized in cooperation with the Kazakh side," Russian Defense Ministry said.

On January 2, protests sparked in several cities of Kazakhstan, escalating into mass riots and pogroms, accompanied by attacks on policemen, servicemen and government facilities. Thousands of people were injured; the exact number of victims is unknown. Following a request from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, CSTO countries sent their peacekeepers to the republic. Currently, constitutional order has been restored in all regions of Kazakhstan.