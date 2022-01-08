No Russian citizens among wounded in Kazakhstan, says foreign ministry

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. No Russian citizens have been wounded in mass riots in Kazakhstan, according to available information, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The situation around Russian foreign missions in the republic remains calm.

"No threats addressed to Russian foreign missions, as well as to Russian citizens in respective consular districts, have been received. The situation around our diplomatic and consular missions remains calm. According to the information available now, there are no Russian citizens wounded," the ministry said.

The crisis center of the Russian embassy in Nur-Sultan is processing the applications of Russian citizens that have reported being unable to leave the Republic of Kazakhstan, according to the ministry. It also continues revising the lists and their places of living to further solve the issue of their return to homeland.

After the events on January 5-6, the situation in Kazakhstan is gradually improving, with the country’s economic life normalizing, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7. However, the situation remains tense in Almaty.