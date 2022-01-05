Presidential aide Erlan Karin appointed new state secretary of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, January 5. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday appointed his aide Erlan Karin to the post of the republic’s State Secreatry, the presidential press service said.

A presidential decree issued on Wednesday resolves to "appoint Karin Yerlan Tynymbaiuly as the State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, relieving him of his duties as aide to the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan."

Another decree relieves Krymbek Kusherbayev, who held the state secretary’s post since September 2019, of his duties.

In a separate development, the president relieved the deputy head of his administration, Murat Nurtleu, of his duties and appointed him first deputy chair of the republic’s National Security Committee, the presidential press service said.