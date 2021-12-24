Lavrov hopes US has enough sense not to turn Balkans into confrontation zone with Russia

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the Biden administration possesses sufficient common sense and political willpower not to turn the Balkans into another arena against Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Bosnia’s Osloboenje newspaper marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Describing Bosnia and Herzegovina as "a victim of the Russian-US confrontation", Lavrov noted that Moscow neither achieves solutions at the expense of anyone’s interests nor does it force its partners choose that they are "either with us or against us".

"Our principled position is well known. Regional issues require regional solutions based on inclusive dialogue, while bearing in mind the positions of all the concerned parties. Nevertheless, I must point out that recently Washington has avoided talking to us not only about Bosnia and Herzegovina, but also about the topic of the Balkans per se. We hope that the Biden administration has sufficient political willpower and reason not to turn the Balkans into another arena for an anti-Russian confrontation, otherwise it will result in adverse consequences for Europe as a whole," Lavrov cautioned.