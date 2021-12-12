US seeking to set up NATO-like digital alliance - Russian security official

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The United States is apparently seeking to establish a NATO-like digital alliance that would be living by the rules written by American IT giants, Yuri Averyanov, first deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

He recalled that the sphere of high technologies was among the topics discussed at the US-hosted Summit for Democracy on December 9-10. "The [US’] idea is simple: if you want the White House to recognize you country as democratic, you should introduce such technological standards that would help the United States defend democracy at your home. For instance, to influence elections in your country or control your mass media," he said.

"Actually, it [the US] is seeking to set up a NATO-like digital alliance where sovereign states will simply be striped of the right to make decisions and will be bound to live by Google, Apple or Amazon rules. This is what they called an American-style democracy," he stressed.

The US-hosted virtual Summit for Democracy involving countries’ leaders, human rights activists and businessmen was held on December 9-10. Washington invited 110 world nations to take part. China, Russia, Turkey, Egypt and a number of other countries were not invited. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier slammed the event as one of the most odious US projects aimed at dividing countries into democratic and non-democratic ones.