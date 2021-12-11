Recognition of Taliban cabinet depends on entire international community - envoy

KABUL, December 12. /TASS/. The recognition of the Taliban [outlawed in Russia] government of Afghanistan depends on the international community, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan told TASS Saturday.

"I think that, as far as the recognition is concerned, it is a matter of when the neighbors of Afghanistan come together on to a consultative process; when there is harmony in the region and international community about an approach on the way forward about recognition," the envoy said.

In order to stop the instability in Afghanistan that has been going on for over 45 years, collective efforts of Afghan and regional political actors, as well as of the international community, are needed, in combination with a dialogue between political forces within Afghanistan. According to the envoy, without such dialogue, it is impossible to achieve "a sustainable peace and governance and political framework, which is inclusive, which ensures human rights including rights of women and women's access to workplaces and colleges, universities and for education opportunities."

Mansoor Ahmad Khan also stated that claims of Islamabad’s intervention in Afghanistan’s internal politics are groundless.

"If there’s no stability in Afghanistan, Pakistan suffers. If there is long-term stability in Afghanistan, Pakistan benefits from it," he noted. "I think it is just a baseless allegation that we interfere in Afghan domestic affairs."

According to the envoy, the presence of foreign forces was a factor that led to the long-lasting conflict in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan always emphasized, that peace has to be achieved among the Afghans themselves," the diplomat underscored.

The Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive to seize control of Afghanistan after the United States declared its intention in the spring of this year to withdraw its troops from the country.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul without encountering any resistance while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The Taliban declared on September 6 that they had established control of the entire Afghan territory and on September 7 they announced an interim government in Afghanistan that has not been recognized by any country so far.