Russia, India and China reaffirm commitment to Syria’s independence — communique

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministers of Russia, India and China reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria, according to the Joint Communique drawn up on Friday following the RIC (Russia-India-China) online summit.

The top diplomats of the three countries "expressed their conviction that there can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict" and "reaffirmed their support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process in full compliance with UNSC Resolution 2254."

In this regard, the sides stressed the importance of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva established with the decisive participation of the countries-guarantors of the Astana Process (Russia, Iran, Turkey) and other states engaged in this process.

Furthermore, the parties highlighted the need to provide unhindered humanitarian assistance to the Syrians in order to restore the country after the conflict as soon as possible.