Migrants should be moved to safer locations in Belarus — UN High Commissioner

GENEVA, November 11. /TASS/. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi believes that the migrants trapped on the Polish-Belarusian border should be moved to what he described as "safer locations in Belarus."

"Today in Belarus UNHCR and IOM together with the Belarus Red Cross delivered assistance to people stranded at the border. Priorities now are to prevent loss of life and move people to safer locations in Belarus. We appreciate access and are ready to assist in finding solutions," Grandi tweeted.

He added that his office appreciated the granted access to the migrants on the border and was prepared to provide assistance in the search for solutions.

The Belarusian news agency BelTA earlier said the head of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Belarus, Mulusew Mamo, who had met with migrants on the border, said that countries should pay attention to the humanitarian aspect of the situation and its humane solution and settlement.

The migration crisis on the Belarusian borders with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where migrants began to flock in since the beginning of this year, went into high gear on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border on the Belarusian side and tried to cross into Poland. In an attempt to storm the border they broke a barbed wire fence. The EU countries have blamed Minsk for the intentional escalation of the crisis and called for more sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that in this situation the responsibility rested squarely on the Western countries, whose policies had forced people to flee from war.