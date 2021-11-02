Russia strongly critical of OPCW investigations in Syria — envoy

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Specialists from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have been conducting investigations in Syria in violation of the established rules and Russia is strongly critical of this, Russia's ambassador to the Netherlands, permanent representative to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

"I am strongly critical of the investigations that OPCW specialists have been conducting in Syria. These probes are being made in violation of the established rules, in the first place, the procedure of consecutive steps needed for the safe keeping of the material evidence being collected," Shulgin said.

He stressed that the investigations were being conducted remotely, mostly on the basis of testimonies by Syria's armed opposition.

"White Helmets representatives provide the lion's share of testimonies," he pointed out.

Also, Shulgin said that the OPCW was split, with the parties concerned taking conflicting positions and the Western countries going ahead with their attacks on Syria.