Guatemala receives another batch of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine

HAVANA, October 31. /TASS/. Another batch of Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Guatemala on Saturday, according to a post in the vaccine’s official Twitter account.

"More doses of SputnikV arrived in Guatemala today for the country's vaccination program," the post says.

The exact number of doses delivered to the country has not been disclosed.

Guatemala’s Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance said on Friday it had received 700,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine’s second component. The use of this vaccine is envisaged by the national COVID-19 vaccination plan.

With its population of around 17 million, Guatemala reported some 601,000 coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at around 15,000. As many as 580,000 patients have recovered. More than 3.2 million people have been vaccinated.