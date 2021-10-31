Mexican top diplomat calls for soonest recognition of Sputnik V

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. During his meeting with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard noted the importance of speeding up the process of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine recognition by other countries.

"I arrived [to Rome] simultaneously with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. I made a special mention of his work in terms of the pandemic and shared my opinion about how important it is to speed up the recognition of vaccines like Sputnik V or [Chinese-made] CanSino," the diplomat wrote on Twitter.

By now, Mexico has received 19.1 million doses of the Russian vaccine. Mexican authorities approved Sputnik V for emergency use in the country in early February, and started inoculating the population with the Russian-made vaccine later that month.

On October 19, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced his plans to ask the WHO to speed up registration of all COVID-19 vaccines that have a long history of global use.

Later, chief of the Mexican foreign ministry’s North America department, Roberto Velasco, said that Mexico City and Washington were discussing a possibility of letting Mexicans inoculated with Sputnik V and China’s CanSino vaccine enter the United States.