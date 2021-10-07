French military finds no signs of Wagner group’s presence in Mali — spokesman

PARIS, October 7./TASS/. French special operations units, taking part in the anti-terror Operation Barkhane in the Sahel region, found no signs of the presence of the private military company (PMC) Wagner group in Mali, Spokesman for the General Staff of the French Armed Forces Pascal Yanni told a briefing on Thursday.

"We did not find any signs of the presence of Wagner in Mali," he said.

Late in September, France’s Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly warned Mali’s authorities that the country would isolate itself and would lose support from the international community if it used mercenaries.