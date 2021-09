TEHRAN, September 23./TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) are well aware that the crisis in Afghanistan cannot be settled without international assistance, Marie Lequin, Head of the Eurasia Region at Geneva Call told TASS on Thursday.

"The Taliban are aware of the humanitarian crisis and the scale of this crisis," she stressed. "And they are fully aware that they can’t fully provide assistance and basic services. So, they need the international community to be on board," Marie Lequin said.