Brazil’s Bolsonaro met with Guterres ahead of his UN speech on Tuesday

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 22. /TASS/. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, Bolsonaro’s working schedule shows. Meanwhile, the news later broke out that a high-ranking member of the Brazilian delegation had contracted COVID-19.

The Brazilian leader spoke with the UN chief just before he delivered his speech at the UN General Assembly. Before that, Bolsonaro also had brief meetings with Polish President Andrzej Duda, while he had a conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the previous day.

Reports emerged on Tuesday evening that Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who accompanies Bolsonaro during his New York visit to attend the 76th UN General Assembly session, had contracted coronavirus. The official will now have to quarantine in New York for 14 days, while the rest of the delegation headed by the Brazilian president flew back to Brazil. Queiroga was vaccinated and says he is feeling fine.