Afghan resistance front pleads for international support to fight Taliban

ROME, September 14. /TASS/. Spokesperson for Afghanistan’s National Resistance Front Ali Maisam Nazary has called on the international community to assist in the fight against the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) in the country’s northern province of Panjshir, he said in an interview with La Repubblica published late on Monday.

"We need any help, humanitarian, political or military. If the West truly seeks to counter terrorism then they should help the last allies it has in Afghanistan," Nazary said. "Don’t betray the last hope for democracy and freedom in Afghanistan. We cannot silently sit and watch the totalitarian regime persecuting women, intellectuals and journalists," he added.

The spokesperson also noted that he sees no difference between the Taliban and ISIS-K (a branch of ISIS, ISIS is outlawed in Russia), noting that they all stick to "the same jihadist and totalitarian ideology." According to him, the Taliban regime cannot be viewed as moderate since its members are terrorists, criminals and drug lords. He underlined that the resistance front regards the temporary Afghan government assembled by the Taliban as illegitimate.