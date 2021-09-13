Kazakhstan proposes to create a UN humanitarian aid hub for Afghanistan in Alma-Ata

NUT-SULTAN, September 13. /TASS/. Kazakh authorities proposed to establish a United Nations logistics hub for delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in Alma-Ata, Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement in the wake of the Special Presidential Envoy on Afghanistan Talgat Kaliyev speech at the UN High Level Ministerial Meeting on Afghanistan.

"In his speech, Talgat Kaliyev stated that Kazakhstan is ready to continue its meaningful contribution to the international efforts on the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan; in particular, he noted the initiative to establish an international humanitarian logistical hub under the UN aegis, intended for a consolidated and safe delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan," the statement says.

Following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) swiftly took control over the republic, taking the capital city of Kabul on August 15. On September 7, the movement announced interim government membership.