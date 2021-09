TOKYO, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s An-26 civil plane allegedly violated Japan’s airspace near the Hokkaido Island in the north of the country on Sunday, Kyodo news agency reported.

According to the agency, the Japanese Foreign Ministry called on the Russian side to prevent similar incidents in the future through diplomatic channels and issued a note a protest over what happened. At the same time, Japanese jets were scrambled to intercept the Russian plane, Kyodo claims.