Russia hopeful Syria’s constitution committee will resume work shortly — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the Syrian constitution committee will resume sessions at the soonest possible time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a news conference on Saturday after talks with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

"We have informed our counterparts about our work through bilateral channels with Damascus, in the Astana format with participation of Turkey and Iran, as well as at the Geneva venue, where we expect that the work of the constitution committee will resume in the foreseeable future with participation of the government and opposition delegations," Lavrov said.

"Also, we stressed the need to provide humanitarian assistance to Syrians and to help them rebuild war-damaged civilian infrastructure, without politicizing the issue," Lavrov added.

According to the Russian foreign minister, that is the approach which is required by Resolution 2585 recently adopted by the United Nation Security Council. The resolution ruled that humanitarian deliveries to Idlib via Damascus should not be blocked any longer and that the projects for infrastructure restoration in the health, education, housing and water supply fields should be implemented.

The latest session of the Syrian constitution committee’s small body took place in Geneva this January.