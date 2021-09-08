No plans yet for talks with Afghanistan’s new government — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia has not yet made any plans to hold talks with Afghanistan’s new government but will keep a close eye on the situation in the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We maintain contact through our embassy in Kabul, which is necessary to ensure the safety of our diplomats and resolve other technical issues. There are no plans to hold other talks as of now," he pointed out. "Like most other countries, Russia will keep a close eye on the steps that the new government will take," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman declined to say what developments could impact Russia’s position. According to him, "a threat for Russia can potentially emerge" from terrorist groups and drug traffickers based in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Spokesman for the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) Zabihullah Mujahid announced a new Afghan government consisting only of Taliban members, the majority of whom are ethnic Pashtuns. Mohammad Hassan Akhund, who heads the Taliban’s leadership body Rehbari Shura, will head the cabinet. Meanwhile, the Taliban have pointed out that the current government is an interim one.