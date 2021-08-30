US carriers barred from flying over Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) barred its civilian airlines from flying over the entirety of Afghanistan except for one route along the eastern border, the regulator said in its statement Monday.

Civil carriers "may continue to use one high-altitude jet route near the far eastern border for overflights. Any U.S. civil aircraft operator that wants to fly into/out of or over Afghanistan must receive prior authorization from the FAA," the statement says.

Earlier, the FAA stated that the Kabul Airport is not controlled by anyone and the air traffic control is not being carried out in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, US servicemen completely withdrew from Afghanistan. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) stated that Afghanistan has gained complete independence.