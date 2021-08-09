Lukashenko vows not to support Kiev in recapturing Donbass with third parties’ help

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Belarus will never support Ukraine in case Kiev chooses to pursue the forceful recapture of Donbass with the help of third parties, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"If you (Ukraine - TASS) dare to do that with the support of third countries, I will never be on your side. This is the first point," he told a Ukrainian reporter. "Secondly, if you face off with Russia - naturally, who else in Donbass - I will be between you. It is my long-standing position. I will be between you even if it puts my life in danger. But I am certain that both options are not real ones. It won’t happen because there are enough smart people in Ukraine."

Lukashenko also warned, "any attempt whatsoever by the Ukrainian army to use force to address the Donbass issue will be tragic for Ukraine in the first place." "I ask and implore you to get it out of your head. Don’t plan to resolve this issue through force under any circumstances. The main thing now is that any war ends with peace and at the negotiation table," he added.