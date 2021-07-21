Putin expresses condolences to Merkel over floods in Germany

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the floods that led to numerous casualties and significant destruction, the Kremlin press service said in the wake of the phone call between the two leaders Wednesday.

"Vladimir Putin once again expressed his condolences to Angela Merkel over the unprecedented floods in western Germany, which caused numerous human casualties and massive destruction," the statement says.

The German Chancellor, in turn, expressed her hope that Russia "would be able to cope with wildfires in Yakutia shortly," the Kremlin said.

The phone call happened on the German initiative, the statement added.