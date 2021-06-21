EU’s Michel confirms fourth package of sanctions against Belarus imposed

BRUSSELS, June 21. /TASS/. President of the European Council Charles Michel has officially confirmed that the EU has introduced the fourth package of sanctions against Belarus that features 86 people and organizations, he announced via his Twitter account.

"Today the EU sends another strong signal of support to the people of Belarus by imposing further restrictive measures. Our message to the regime cannot be misunderstood: Release all political prisoners. Stop further repression. Start an inclusive national dialogue," he noted.

Earlier, a European diplomatic source told TASS that the decision was made at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said when arriving at the meeting that the sanction list will contain 86 people and organizations.

The EU began drafting its fourth package of measures against Belarus early this year but the issue of targeting the country with economic sanctions moved to the forefront of discussions only after the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk and the arrest of opposition blogger Roman Protasevich.