Radicals from Gaza Strip resume rocket attacks on Israel’s Sderot - Army

TEL AVIV, May 18. /TASS/. Sirens again sounded late on Monday in the city of Sderot in southern Israel, which has come under rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip a dozen times since May 10, the Army press service said.

"Air raid sirens are sounding in the city of Sderot and in the areas linked to the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.

According to Israeli radio station Kan, the rockets hit a kindergarten and a plant in Sderot, but no casualties were reported.

An exchange of missile strikes between Israel and the Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip began on May 10 following an outbreak of violence near the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City in early May. According to the latest data, at least ten Israelis were killed, hundreds were injured. The Palestinian side lost 200 people and over 1,300 others were injured during the week of bomb attacks.