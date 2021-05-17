EU is tired of expansion, the Balkans tired of EU integration rhetoric — Vucic

BELGRADE, May 17. /TASS/. The European Union is tired of expansion, while the Balkan countries are bored with speculations about joining the EU, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic told the media in Ljubljana on Monday after a Brdo-Brioni meeting of the Western Balkans' leaders. His statement was telecast by the news agency Tanjug.

"I do not believe that the European Union is seriously thinking about this [the admission of Balkan countries]. Even if we did everything and achieved a compromise between Belgrade and Pristina, which is obviously unrealistic, even if we did all that, we would not become EU members anyway. This is one of the key questions nobody mentions. The real situation in Europe looks like this: there is tiredness of the expansion … and there is great fatigue due to the very speculations about all this. But, of course, we should keep working to stay on the European track, because this is the best for all of us in the Western Balkans,' Vucic said, adding that he felt very strong doubts any of the region's countries would be admitted to the European Union in the next five years.

Earlier, Slovenia's President Borut Pahor, whose country is hosting the Western Balkans summit this year, said in Belgrade that the European Union's expansion by means of adopting the region's countries was a geopolitical need and must proceed faster.

The Brdo-Brioni process - an initiative of the Slovenian and Croat presidents - was launched in 2013. Its main task is to furnish assistance from Ljubljana and Zagreb to the European integration of Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and unrecognized Kosovo.

Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro and Turkey are the official candidates for EU membership. No likely dates for the admission of any of these countries have been set even in theory, though. In the autumn of 2018, the then European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker said that Serbia and Montenegro might join the European Union by the end of 2025.