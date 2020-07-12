Serbia’s president says EU-brokered dialogue with Pristina will be resumed

BELGRADE, July 12. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina will be resumed with the European Union’s mediation.

"After a 20-month pause, the EU-brokered dialogue will be continued. We agreed on the topics of a meeting in Brussels on Thursday," Vucic wrote on his Instagram account.

President Vucic said on July 10 Pristina’s demands put forth during a videoconference summit of the French, German, EU, Serbian leaders and a representative of unrecognized Kosovo were "unrealistic. According to the Serbian leader, Pristina demands respect to Kosovo’s "territorial integrity" and constitution and "long-term mutual recognition" and membership in the United Nations as a condition for addressing "issues of the missing and repayment of military damage."

Before leaving for Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on July 8, Vucic said in an address to the nation he would spare no effort to defend Serbia’s interests. Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic said that talks in Paris and Brussels were the first step to resume dialogue and the issue of Kosovo’s recognition was not on the Serbian agnda.

Serbia’s Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija unilaterally proclaimed independence in February 2008, which was recognized by the United Nations Court of Justice in 2010. By now, according to Serbia, ninety-three nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence, ninety-five countries have not recognized it, and five more have not voided their position. More than 60 countries, including Russia, China, India, Israel, Greece, and Spain, are categorically against recognizing Kosovo’s independence. Nevertheless, Kosovo has been seeking to join international organizations, including UNESCO and Interpol.