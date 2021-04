KIEV, April 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has declared Russia’s consul in the city of Odessa persona non grata in response to Moscow’s expulsion of a Ukrainian diplomat on April 26, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry declares Russia’s consul general in Odessa persona non grata. He must leave Ukraine until the end of day on April 30, 2021," the statement reads.