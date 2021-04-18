Police detain hooligans who doused Russian embassy’s walls in Prague with ketchup

PRAGUE, April 18. /TASS/. Police in Prague detained seven individuals, who poured ketchup on the walls of the Russian Embassy’s premises in the Czech Republic, police spokesman Jan Danek said.

"Police have detained seven citizens, who doused the Russian Embassy’s walls with ketchup overnight to Sunday," Danek said. "An investigation is underway. A case into an administrative offense has been opened against them."

The Embassy’s walls have been cleaned. According to those detained, ketchup was to symbolize blood of the victims who died in 2014 during the explosion at the ammunition depot in the village of Vrbetice outside the city of Zlin in eastern Czech Republic.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 staff of Russia’s Embassy in the Czech Republic, who were allegedly "officers of Russian special services."

This move came in connection with the newly revealed consequences of the 2014 blast at the ammunition depot in the village of Vrbetice outside the city of Zlin in the east of the country, which killed two people. According to reports, "officers of Russia’s military intelligence" were allegedly involved in this incident.

The Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic has not commented on the incident yet.