Transnistria government asks Russia for aid on supply of Sputnik V vaccine

CHISINAU, March 24. /TASS/. The government of Transnistria addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to ask for aid when it comes to the supply of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the unrecognized republic. The corresponding address was approved by the local parliament on Wednesday, the parliament’s press service informs.

"The parliament of the PMR (Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic - TASS) approved a draft decree "On the request due to the current situation in the sphere of vaccination against COVID-19." The document will be sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to provide aid in saving the lives of Russian citizens and compatriots living in the PMR and the organization of the soonest delivery of the Russian vaccine [Sputnik V] to Transnistria," the message says.

Moldova launched vaccination against COVID-19 in early March with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Chisinau allocated 1,800 doses to Transnistria, however, the government of the unrecognized republic postponed its use due to the decision of a number of states to suspend the use of the vaccine due to potential side effects.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation deteriorated on both sides of the Dniester. Moldova and Transnistria toughened the anti-coronavirus restrictions. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 38,004 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Transnistria (over 7% of the population) and 817 patients have died.

Transnistria was formed on September 2, 1990 on the left bank of Dniester having a predominantly Russian-speaking population. It acted against Moldova’s radical politicians who demanded the republic’s exit from the Soviet Union and its unification with Romania. In 1992, after Chisinau’s failed attempted to resolve the issue by force, an armed conflict ensued, ending up with the Moldovan authorities losing control of the left bank regions. The current peace in the region is supported by Russian peacekeepers. Currently, there are over 200,000 Russian citizens living in the republic.