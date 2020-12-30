Moldovan president announces readiness to visit Russia for talks over relevant issues

CHISINAU, December 31. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has announced readiness to visit Russia for discussing important issues, including Moldovan exports and the Transnistria settlement.

"I am ready to go to Russia. There are issues that are always on our agenda, concerning trade, exports, settlement of the Transnistria conflict, which is why I am open for discussing the whole range of bilateral relations between our countries," she said in an interview aired by the TV-8 channel on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, President noted that she intends to visit Kiev and Brussels before going to Moscow.