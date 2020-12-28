Hungary receives 6,000 doses of Russian vaccine against coronavirus

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Hungary has just received 6,000 doses of the Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on Monday.

"Cooperation between Russia and Hungary will continue on the basis of our agreement. 6,000 doses of the Russian vaccine have just arrived in Hungary," he wrote on Facebook.

The minister noted that Hungarian experts will continue to study the Russian vaccine in order to make a decision on its use in the country.

In November, Hungary became the first EU country to receive samples of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for research. The implementation of the plans for the supply of the Russian vaccine was discussed at a meeting of the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation held on November 27 in Budapest. Its work was co-chaired by Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.

According to Johns Hopkins University, which provides calculations based on information from international organizations, federal and local authorities, more than 316,000 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Hungary. More than 9,000 people have died from the consequences of the infection in that country.