Kyrgyzstan election authority registers 18 presidential candidates

BISHKEK, December 12. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Saturday it had registered 18 candidates for the next year’s presidential election.

"A total of 18 candidates to the post of the president of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan were registered by the Central Election Commission," the election authority said.

Among them are the leader of Kyrgyzstan's opposition Butun (United) Kyrgyzstan party Adakhan Madumarov, former acting president Sadyr Japarov, former head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Abdil Segizbaev and lawmaker Kanybek Imanaliev.

A total of 63 people initially informed the CEC about their plans to run in the election. However, only 20 of them managed to collect 30,000 signatures in support of their candidacy and pay one million Kyrgyzstani soms ($12,500) as a deposit. Later, the CEC ruled that signatures in support of two candidates were invalid.

The campaigning period in the country will kick off on December 15.

Following the parliamentary elections on October 4, representatives of parties which failed to secure seats in parliament staged mass riots in the capital Bishkek. The Central Election Commission declared the election results null and void and scheduled new election for December 20. Parliament speaker and prime minister resigned. Sadyr Japarov, liberated by the protesters from the detention, was elected new prime minister. He also took over presidential powers when President Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned on October 15. New presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for January 10, 2021.