Vienna shooter was IS sympathizer, interior minister says

VIENNA, November 3. /TASS/. At least one terrorist who has opened fire on pedestrians in Vienna had sympathies for the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia), Austria’s Federal Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer reported on Tuesday.

"Yesterday we survived an attack of at least one Islamist terrorist. A situation we have not experienced in Austria for decades. The identified criminal was armed with a belt with explosives which turned out to be fake and a rifle. The criminal had sympathies for the IS terrorist group," he said at a press conference in Vienna.